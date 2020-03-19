FOX Sports Carolinas to replay Carolina Hurricanes games during NHL hiatus
FOX Sports Carolinas
RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced plans to re-air memorable Hurricanes games from the 2019-20 NHL season, beginning on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the encores followed by Hurricanes LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.
Local channel listings can be found here and Hurricanes content will also be available throughout the NHL hiatus on @CanesOnFSCR.
Encore Presentations: Carolina Hurricanes on FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|ORIGINAL TELECAST
|GAME HIGHLIGHTS
|Saturday, March 21
|7 PM
|Sat 2/22/20 at Toronto Maple Leafs
|Both ‘Canes goalies left the game with injuries and emergency backup goalie David Ayers made history in Toronto during Carolina’s 6-3 win.
|Tuesday, March 24
|7 PM
|Sat. 10/5/19 at Washington Capitals
|‘Canes battled back to defeat the Capitals 3-2 in OT, their first meeting since the 2019 playoffs.
|Saturday, March 28
|7 PM
|Sun. 10/6/19 vs Tampa Bay Lightning
|‘Canes staged a 3rdperiod comeback for the 4-3 win in OT.
|Tuesday. March 31
|7 PM
|Fri. 11/1/19 vs Detroit Red Wings
|Sebastian Aho scored 2 goals to lead the ‘Canes to a 7-3 blowout win.
*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.