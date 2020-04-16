FOX Sports Carolinas to present Canes Classics highlighting 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Carolina Hurricanes, will debut Canes Classics, a series of the most memorable games from the team’s history, beginning with the four winning games from the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship.

Beginning Monday, April 20, for four consecutive nights through Thursday, April 23, Canes Classics will debut with Hurricanes wins from the seven-game 2006 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers that delivered the team’s first-ever NHL championship. Game time will be at 7:00 p.m. ET each night.

Each telecast will open with FOX Sports Carolinas broadcasters John Forslund and Tripp Tracy sharing their perspective and memories from the team’s 2006 title run. Games 1, 2 and 4 will include broadcasters Rick Peckham and Joe Micheletti from the NHL world feed and Game 7 will feature Doc Emrick and John Davidson from NBC on the call.

To complement the series, related videos, interviews and statistical graphics will be posted each week to both @CanesOnFSCR and @Canes, starting with a Skype conversation around the Stanley Cup Final between Forslund and former Hurricanes captain and current head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Looking ahead, Canes Classics will continue weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Carolinas. Monday, April 27, will showcase the Hurricanes’ first playoff win against the Boston Bruins from April 24, 1999, and Wednesday, April 29, will feature a re-air of the Hurricanes’ first playoff win in Raleigh against the New Jersey Devils from April 18, 2001. Additional games and contributors will be announced at a later date.

Canes Classics will be televised across the network’s entire viewing footprint, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Channel listings for all states are attached and all re-airs will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.

Canes Classics on FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME GAME Monday, April 20 7PM ET 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 1 Tuesday, April 21 7PM ET 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 2 Wednesday, April 22 7PM ET 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 Thursday, April 23 7PM ET 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 7 Monday, April 27 7PM ET 1999 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 2 Wednesday, April 29 7PM ET 2001 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4

*Schedule subject to change. Additional games will be announced at a later date.

— #CanesClassics —