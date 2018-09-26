FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Southeast to televise 81 Hurricanes regular-season games for 2018-19 season

RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Carolina Hurricanes, will televise 81 regular season games during the 2018-19 NHL season.

FOX Sports Carolinas will televise 71 games, with 10 on FOX Sports Southeast. Games on both networks will be anchored by Hurricanes LIVE pre- and postgame shows.

FOX Sports Carolinas will televise the Hurricanes home opener on Thursday, Oct. 4, against the New York Islanders. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with an extended one-hour Hurricanes LIVE pregame show along with an in-depth look at the team’s new front office, including behind-the-scenes access to team owner Tom Dundon and head coach Rod Brind’Amour. The show will also include a special appearance from North Carolina native and Hurricanes fan, rapper Petey Pablo.

Play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund) will return for his 24th season as the television voice of the Hurricanes, alongside analyst Tripp Tracy (@CanesOnFSCR), who will be entering his second decade with the team.

Hurricanes LIVE will be hosted by Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco), returning for his third season alongside analyst and former Hurricanes player Shane Willis (@CanesOnFSCR), in his sixth season with the team.

Hurricanes games televised on FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Southeast, and the FOX Sports app will deliver Carolinas Hurricanes games to over 6 million households across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. A schedule of games on the networks can be found here and local channel listings by state can be found here. Carolina Hurricanes content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @CanesOnFSCR.