FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO to televise Hurricanes’ introduction of Rod Brind’Amour as coach

RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas will deliver live coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes press conference introducing new Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday, May 9, at noon ET. Hurricanes owner, CEO and Governor Tom Dundon and President and General Manager Don Waddell are also scheduled to be in attendance.

Brind’Amour has been an assistant coach with the Hurricanes since 2011. He played in the NHL for 21 seasons with the Hurricanes (2000-2010), Philadelphia Flyers (1991-2000) and St. Louis Blues (1989-1991).

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Carolinas is the exclusive regional home of the Carolina Hurricanes, with coverage reaching more than five million households throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Local channel listings for each state can be found here.

About FOX Sports Carolinas

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast — FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast — collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

About FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO is a free app that provides live streaming video of more than 3,100 live events. It is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Carolina Hurricanes

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).