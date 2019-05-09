FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO to continue extensive linear and digital coverage of Carolina Hurricanes for 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas will continue postseason coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes into the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Hurricanes LIVE Playoffs Edition. The postgame shows will air immediately following each game of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins series. Channel listings for Hurricanes LIVE can be found here.

The shows can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers.

FOX Sports Carolinas will also cover the series with extensive digital content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tripp Tracy and Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) will provide in-depth analysis before each game and during intermissions, while Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley), host of Predators LIVE on FOX Sports Tennessee, and Shane Willis will deliver insights during each game. The digital channels will also have exclusive content during non-game days throughout the series.

Making their fourth trip in franchise history to the Eastern Conference Finals, and the first since the 2008-09 NHL season, the Hurricanes will open the series in Boston tomorrow, Thursday, May 9.

For home games, Hurricanes LIVE will have game reaction and analysis from the FOX Sports set in front of PNC Arena. Rowley will anchor the postgame coverage alongside analysts Tracy and Willis. In addition, Maniscalco will be in the locker room for player and coach interviews.

For away games, the show will originate from two locations. Tracy and Maniscalco will be onsite at each game for exclusive postgame reaction, including player and coach interviews. In addition, Rowley and Willis will anchor postgame coverage from Raleigh at the FOX Sports set in front of PNC Arena.

About FOX Sports Carolinas

FOX Sports Carolinas is the exclusive regional broadcaster of the Carolina Hurricanes, televising 81 games during the 2018-2019 NHL regular season to over 6 million households across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Carolina Hurricanes postseason content from the network is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Carolina Hurricanes

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).