Larry Merchant recalls his favorite all-time excuses for why a boxer lost a fight
Video Details
While chatting with the Inside PBC Boxing crew about Wilder-Fury II, and in light of Deontay Wilder's interesting excuse for why he lost to Tyson Fury, Larry Merchant recalled some of his favorite all-time explanations from boxers for why they lost a fight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.