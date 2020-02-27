Andy Ruiz on watching Wilder-Fury II: It reminded me of my first fight vs. Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxing star Andy Ruiz joined Inside PBC Boxing to discuss Wilder-Fury II and the decisive outcome. Ruiz said the decisive blow Tyson Fury got on Deontay Wilder reminded him of how he was able to ultimately beat Anthony Joshua in the pair's first fight.

