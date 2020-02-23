Tyson Fury dominates Deontay Wilder for WBC Heavyweight Championship | PBC on FOX
In a surprise to most people, Tyson Fury dominated the fight vs Deontay Wilder, knocking him down twice in the first few rounds. In the 7th round, Wilder was bombarded with a flurry of punches, causing his corner to throw in the towel. Fury is now the new, undefeated WBC World Heavyweight Champion.
