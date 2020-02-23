Deontay Wilder on first career loss: ‘I wish my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield’

Video Details

Moments after the first loss of his career, Deontay Wilder said he wishes his corner hadn't thrown in the towel and had allowed him to finish his title fight vs. Tyson Fury whether that meant getting knocked out or not. Wilder said the "better man won".

More Videos »