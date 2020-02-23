Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder, nearly puts away fight in Round 5
Video Details
In the fifth round of their heavyweight title fight, challenger Tyson Fury knocked Deontay Wilder down for the second time in the fight. Wilder was able to resume, but was defeated by seventh-round TKO.
