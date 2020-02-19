Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury made their first appearance in Las Vegas for fight week, the sight of their epic battle this Saturday, where they will have a rematch of their 2018 bout which ended in a draw.
