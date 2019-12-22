Jermell Charlo wins back super welterweight title with 11th-round TKO of Tony Harrison
Avenging his 2018 loss to Tony Harrison, Jermell Charlo won back his super welterweight title belt with a flurry of knockdowns in the 11th round.
