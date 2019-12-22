Errol Spence Jr. gives first public comments since scary single-car crash: ‘I’ll be back real soon’
Less than three months removed from a single-car crash that left him in critical condition, welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. told Brian Kenny that he expects to be back in the ring in May or later in the summer of 2020.
