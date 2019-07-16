Get hyped for Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman as they go face to face before Saturday’s PPV | FACE TO FACE FULL EPISODE

Two titans of their sport collide on FOX PPV on Saturday, as the legendary Manny Pacquiao faces the undefeated Keith Thurman with the WBA welterweight title on the line. Before all of Saturday's festivities, get hyped for the big fight with the full episode of FACE TO FACE.

