Leo Santa Cruz defeats Rafael Rivera in convincing fashion | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz defends his WBA 126-pound title against Mexico's Rafael "Big Bang" Rivera with a convincing win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618