Josesito Lopez went back to the basics for his training camp.
Video Details
Heidi Androl caught up with Josesito Lopez at the press conference on Thursday and he gave insight into his camp as he prepares to fight Keith Thurman.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618