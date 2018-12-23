Jermall Charlo to donate 10 bikes per each of his 56 jabs | PBC ON FOX
Video Details
WBC Interim Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo is set to donate 10 bikes for each of the 56 jabs he landed against Matt Korobov on Saturday.
