We knew Wilder-Fury II was going to be an epic bout, but what we didn’t know was how lopsided it would be.

Tyson Fury finished off Deontay Wilder in the seventh round by TKO to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship, in a fight that was sheer domination from start to finish for the Gypsy King.

He talked the talk. And he walked the walk. 💯 Article continues below ... Congratulations to the new WBC Heavyweight champion, @Tyson_Fury! pic.twitter.com/CNwXh6cYwX — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

But first … can we talk about that whole “blood licking” thing?

Sure, it’s intimidating. But … what the heck, man?!

When Fury started licking Wilder’s blood pic.twitter.com/Q8s2Oq0Cwi — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) February 23, 2020

The rest of the internet felt the same.

Fury doing a Shakira tribute pic.twitter.com/CGwJczsDCd — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) February 23, 2020

Wilder’s ear is gushing blood. Fury also just appeared to lick it. Shades of BJ Penn in his prime. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 23, 2020

Nah you not gon beat me up & lick my blood off me, no Sir — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 23, 2020

The referee watching Tyson Fury lick the blood off of Deontay Wilder’s neck. #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/9TB2hSzeJ2 — Jake Mawhir (@Mawhir24) February 23, 2020

So, yeah. That was a thing!

Anyway, back to Fury’s ridiculously resounding win.

Some were surprised.

Wow! Gypsy King dominating this fight. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 23, 2020

Tonight, Tyson Fury was the most agile, skilled, head-bobbing, in-shape 273-pound boxer I could've imagined. Sure shocked me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

Others weren’t.

All gave respect where respect is due.

Wow unbelievable from Fury! Fair play and well done Sugar Hill and Andy Lee on first class game plan 👏🏼 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury was fun to watch man.. what an absolutely dominant performance by the big fella — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2020

Gotta give @Tyson_Fury credit put on a clinic fam — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) February 23, 2020

That was a bell-to-bell beating that Tyson Fury put on Deontay Wilder. Two knockdowns. Wilder didn't win a round. Didn't win a minute. What a performance by Tyson Fury. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury beat the hell out Wilder man, I can’t even lie! #WildervsFury2 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) February 23, 2020

That was pure destruction. Tyson Fury mauled him. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2020

It’s a great night for boxing. Tyson Fury is the guy with the personality, swagger and punch that this sport needs…not to mention the perfect name! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2020

tyson fury is the best heavyweight boxer in the world. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 23, 2020

Fury was a showman, indeed.

🎶Singin' this'll be the day that I die

This'll be the day that I die🎶@Tyson_Fury serenades the crowd after his victory. Buy #WilderFury2 NOW: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/ipz5Q5uhxf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Real talk – you can’t help but like Fury! — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) February 23, 2020

He might sing the whole song. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) February 23, 2020

Fury is really singing American Pie in the ring. He’s the baddest man on earth — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 23, 2020

He is still going !!! 🎶 #TysonFury2 — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) February 23, 2020

But credit to Wilder. He didn’t go down quietly.

I’ll give Wilder this – he’s got heart — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) February 23, 2020

Unfortunately, heart doesn’t always win you titles.

The Gypsy King finished how he entered.

While Wilder walked to the ring….Fury Rode — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 23, 2020

All hail Fury.