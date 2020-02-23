The internet reacts to Fury’s dominant win over Wilder (and that whole blood-licking thing)

We knew Wilder-Fury II was going to be an epic bout, but what we didn’t know was how lopsided it would be.

Tyson Fury finished off Deontay Wilder in the seventh round by TKO to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship, in a fight that was sheer domination from start to finish for the Gypsy King.

But first … can we talk about that whole “blood licking” thing?

Sure, it’s intimidating. But … what the heck, man?!

The rest of the internet felt the same.

So, yeah. That was a thing!

Anyway, back to Fury’s ridiculously resounding win.

Some were surprised.

Others weren’t.

All gave respect where respect is due.

Fury was a showman, indeed.

But credit to Wilder. He didn’t go down quietly.

Unfortunately, heart doesn’t always win you titles.

The Gypsy King finished how he entered.

All hail Fury.