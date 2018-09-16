The Latest: Quick KOs open TV portion of Golovkin-Alvarez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The latest from the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez middleweight title fight card at the T-Mobile Arena. (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A pair of quick knockouts opened the televised portion of the middleweight title showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Roman Gonzalez bounced back from the first two losses of his career to stop Moises Fuentes with a right hand in the fifth round that left his opponent out cold on the canvas.

The fighter popularly known as Chocolatito pitched a shutout against Fuentes, winning every round before landing the big right that finished the fight without the referee even bothering to count. The comeback win at super flyweight came after Gonzalez lost his title and then lost a rematch to Wisaksil Wangek.

David Lemieux of Canada set himself up for a possible title fight by stopping Ireland’s Gary O’Sullivan with a crushing left hook at 2:44 of the first round in a middleweight clash.