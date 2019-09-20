Shamrock’s bare knuckle boxing show to be held in fight pit

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Mixed martial arts great Ken Shamrock is adding an extra element of retro competition to his promotion’s first bare knuckle boxing show.

The fighters in Valor Bare Knuckle’s inaugural event on Saturday night will compete in a 20-foot circular fighting pit.

The pit is surrounded by 6-foot slanted panels to keep the action in the middle of the ring, Shamrock says.

Shamrock’s eight-bout card concludes with the finale of a four-man heavyweight tournament.

The roughly 4,000-seat venue at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge is already sold out. The fights also will be available from pay-per-view providers as bare-knuckle boxing attempts to fill the fight sports void left by the UFC, the WWE and Bellator moving their marquee events to streaming services.