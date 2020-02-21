Two old friends are set to meet again.

The biggest heavyweight fight in recent memory is set to take place on Saturday night, when undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury take the ring for a second time. The fight will kick off at 9 p.m. EST on FOX Sports and ESPN+ PPV.

In December 2018, Wilder and Fury fought to a split draw, a somewhat disappointing and controversial end to an epic slugfest.

Wilder threw more punches, but Fury landed more in their first battle 14 months ago. What will happen Saturday night? #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/ITkCRK0zpq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 18, 2020

Now, they return to the ring – still undefeated – with Wilder’s WBC championship on the line, in one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in recent history.

Here is everything you need to know before Saturday’s fight.

Buckle up!

How we got here

The first time around, these two put on a show over 12 rounds.

With the rematch 1 week away, it’s only right we look back at Wilder-Fury I. #PBCCountdown #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/BDMZdiu0ai — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 15, 2020

Fury controlled a majority of the fight with his jab and evasiveness, but Wilder managed to drop Fury in the 9th round, and then again in a dramatic 12th round.

The scorecards read 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 even.

Without those knockdowns, Wilder would have come up short by majority decision.

They wanna get it on right NOW! 🥊 Tempers flared between Bronze Bomber and Tyson Fury before the final #WilderFury2 press conference even got started. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pKMevFyJHR — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 19, 2020

However, few anticipate hearing any numbers read from a scorecard come Saturday.

Both guys aren’t looking to finish this thing early.

“We’re going to put on a show. The best man will win and the worst man will get knocked out, and there’s no shame in losing to a better man Deontay.”@Tyson_Fury joins Inside PBC to discuss expectations for #WilderFury2. | Buy: https://t.co/auWEj0MpeH pic.twitter.com/VTXSgQD37n — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

Fury, who stayed mostly on defense in the first fight, dancing around Wilder and his power shots, is taking on a different approach this time around.

He’s actually taking a play from Wilder’s book and going for the KO.

"They all say Fury will win on points, or this man by knockout. I don't want that cliché. Clichés I don't do. I want to be different."@Tyson_Fury explains why he's so determined to get the knockout against @BronzeBomber. 🥊 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/lT2qWj4hJE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Wilder has been putting in some violent work in the gym.

And we mean it when we say ‘violent.’

"The power is bone-jarring. It's not like anything else you've ever felt in your life."@BronzeBomber's power is no joke. Just ask his 3 trainers who have had to make hospital trips. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MmEL6gOshI — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

If you haven’t seen Deontay Wilder punch a man before, here’s a taste of what happened the last time he fought in a rematch:

The @BronzeBomber has been in two rematches before #WilderFury2. It didn't end well for the challengers. 😨💣 pic.twitter.com/nkXuKIpUcB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 18, 2020

But Wilder isn’t the only one taking his preparation to the next level.

How will @Tyson_Fury attack Wilder in the rematch? The Gypsy King reveals what lessons he learned from the first fight as he goes 'One More Round' with @heyitsmarcosv. 🎞🧐 Buy #WilderFury2 on PPV ➡️ https://t.co/auWEj0MpeH pic.twitter.com/MprPTN0VIO — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 21, 2020

Fury claims to be all in this time, even altering his diet for the rematch.

"Last time I jumped straight into the ring, probably too soon, still beat him anyway. This time I won't beat him, I'll smash him into next week." Will @Tyson_Fury back it up Saturday night? Don't miss the PPV. Order #WilderFury2: https://t.co/qkOHj7zRmMpic.twitter.com/DzKn7Fs06X — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 19, 2020

Fighting words

So we know these boys mean business, because well, this is serious business.

"This is the biggest heavyweight fight I can remember."@ColinCowherd is looking forward to #WilderFury2. pic.twitter.com/wf4nkBxfHX — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 21, 2020

But, they have been using some language that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily take into a board meeting.

Boy that escalated quickly. 😳 If the final #WilderFury2 press conference is anything to go by, prepare for war on Saturday night. BUY the PPV: https://t.co/auWEj0MpeH pic.twitter.com/PDZAhyk5Pf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

Fury continued to bring the heat when talking with Colin Cowherd following Wednesday night’s press conference.

"Deontay Wilder's got mental issues at the moment because he's hit me with his best two punches, it put me down and I got back up. That psychologically has to have an affect on him."@Tyson_Fury believes he's in the @BronzeBomber's head #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/4404chwByZ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

Wilder, on the other hand, wanted to make sure Fury remembered where he came from.

"He was talking about how he brought me to big time boxing. I kind of found it offensive… He knows why he's in this position."@BronzeBomber joined @SFY to discuss his heated press conference with Fury #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/OBxKCBtFqU — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

What’s at stake

Belts, titles, records and legacies are all on the line.

With a win, Wilder (40-0-1) would rewrite history by earning his 11th consecutive WBC title defense.

If Fury (29-0-1) wins, he would become the unquestioned king of the heavyweight division, considering he beat Wilder and Anthony Joshua stumbled against Andy Ruiz Jr., before defeating him in their rematch.

Who needs the win more for their legacy, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury? 🥊 Our Inside @PBConFOX experts debate ahead of #WilderFury2 this Saturday night on PPV.pic.twitter.com/ZMiC1r8hnY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 17, 2020

One thing is for sure…neither will go down quietly.

How does the @BronzeBomber get the win on Saturday night? How about @Tyson_Fury? 🧐@ShowtimeShawnP says #WilderFury2 will end in a knockout, one way or the other. 💥💣🥊 pic.twitter.com/aIAJpnMx1Q — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 17, 2020

Wagering

For anything and everything gambling-related, we’ve got you covered.

We’re updating all of the odds, lines, and cashed bets live as they happen. Come join us!

Who are you putting your 💵 on? @Tyson_Fury is the *slightest* of favorites over the @BronzeBomber going into Saturday night. Buy #WilderFury2 PPV: https://t.co/auWEj0MpeH pic.twitter.com/yowBxgsN1w — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

Athletes’ picks

Last weekend, we traveled to NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and we made sure to see who the guys picked to win in Saturday’s fight.

We caught up with another champion as well.

Wilder or Fury? Who wins the rematch next weekend? Four-division champ @leosantacruz2 is going with a @BronzeBomber knockout inside 10 rounds. 💣😵 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/0kcYd3KF4j — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 15, 2020

Here’s what our analysts think:

"I give a huge edge to Wilder because to me if you watch it carefully Fury is acting. Fury looked like he had been studying videos of Conor McGregor. Deontay Wilder was dead serious."@RealSkipBayless reacts to the #WilderFury2 press conference pic.twitter.com/vsYbkqyMPV — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 20, 2020

What’s more likely to happen: Deontay Wilder by decision or Tyson Fury by KO?@ShowtimeShawnP, @abnermares, @nightmareboxing and @usscunningham joined the Inside PBC roundtable to give their insight. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/oofTCluxyJ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 16, 2020

Our pick

This is tough. How do you pick between a great and another great?

Since we have to make a decision, we’ll lean on this famous quote from Wilder:

Deontay Wilder repeats one of his favorite phrases: Other fighters have to be perfect against him for 12 rounds. He only has to be perfect for two seconds. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 24, 2019

It’s hard to argue with that.

Wilder – TKO7.