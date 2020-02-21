Everything you need to know about Wilder vs. Fury II

Two old friends are set to meet again.

The biggest heavyweight fight in recent memory is set to take place on Saturday night, when undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury take the ring for a second time. The fight will kick off at 9 p.m. EST on FOX Sports and ESPN+ PPV.

In December 2018, Wilder and Fury fought to a split draw, a somewhat disappointing and controversial end to an epic slugfest.

Now, they return to the ring – still undefeated – with Wilder’s WBC championship on the line, in one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in recent history.

Here is everything you need to know before Saturday’s fight.

How we got here

The first time around, these two put on a show over 12 rounds.

Fury controlled a majority of the fight with his jab and evasiveness, but Wilder managed to drop Fury in the 9th round, and then again in a dramatic 12th round.

The scorecards read 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 even.

Without those knockdowns, Wilder would have come up short by majority decision.

However, few anticipate hearing any numbers read from a scorecard come Saturday.

Both guys aren’t looking to finish this thing early.

Fury, who stayed mostly on defense in the first fight, dancing around Wilder and his power shots, is taking on a different approach this time around.

He’s actually taking a play from Wilder’s book and going for the KO.

Meanwhile, Wilder has been putting in some violent work in the gym.

And we mean it when we say ‘violent.’

If you haven’t seen Deontay Wilder punch a man before, here’s a taste of what happened the last time he fought in a rematch:

But Wilder isn’t the only one taking his preparation to the next level.

Fury claims to be all in this time, even altering his diet for the rematch.

 

Fighting words

So we know these boys mean business, because well, this is serious business.

But, they have been using some language that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily take into a board meeting.

Fury continued to bring the heat when talking with Colin Cowherd following Wednesday night’s press conference.

Wilder, on the other hand, wanted to make sure Fury remembered where he came from.

 

What’s at stake

Belts, titles, records and legacies are all on the line.

With a win, Wilder (40-0-1) would rewrite history by earning his 11th consecutive WBC title defense.

If Fury (29-0-1) wins, he would become the unquestioned king of the heavyweight division, considering he beat Wilder and Anthony Joshua stumbled against Andy Ruiz Jr., before defeating him in their rematch.

One thing is for sure…neither will go down quietly.

 

Wagering

Athletes’ picks

Last weekend, we traveled to NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and we made sure to see who the guys picked to win in Saturday’s fight.

We caught up with another champion as well.

Here’s what our analysts think:

 

Our pick

This is tough. How do you pick between a great and another great?

Since we have to make a decision, we’ll lean on this famous quote from Wilder:

It’s hard to argue with that.

Wilder – TKO7.