Boxing series set to return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yo Adrian, boxing is set to return to Philadelphia.

Live Nation announced Wednesday a series of boxing matches set to run at the restored Metropolitan Opera House. The debut card is set for Feb. 23 and it’s the first time boxing will run in the venue since 1954. Originally built in 1908, the venue recently completed a $56 million restoration.

The nine-bout card features a light heavyweight bout, two lightweight bouts, two super featherweight bouts, a bantamweight bout, two super lightweight bouts, and a welterweight bout, and features seven Philadelphia-area fighters.

Boxing has been absent on North Broad Street since the Blue Horizon held its final fight on June 4, 2010.

“This series will be a fantastic opportunity to introduce many of the top fighters in our city and help them achieve their ultimate goal of winning a world title,” said Manny Rivera, fight promoter at Hard Hitting Promotions.