A glance at the Golovkin-Alvarez fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A glance at Saturday’s middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez:

At stake: Golovkin is risking his middleweight titles against Alvarez, who is a former 160-pound champion.

Once more: The fight is a rematch of their bout last September, which ended in a controversial draw.

Where: The two fight at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, where they met the first time.

When: The undercard begins at 8 p.m. EDT, with the main event expected to begin about 11 p.m.

Weights: Golovkin weighed in Friday at 159.6 pounds to 159.4 for Alvarez.

Meaty story line: The fight was originally scheduled for May but postponed after Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, which he blamed on eating tainted meat in Mexico.

Odds: Golovkin is a slight 7-5 favorite in the scheduled 12-round bout.

How much: The fight is a sellout, but is available on HBO pay-per-view at a cost of $84.95.

Records: Golovkin is 38-0-1 with 34 knockouts, while Alvarez is 49-1-2 with 34 knockouts.

Good pay: Alvarez is guaranteed $5 million to $4 million for Golovkin. Both will likely make many times that with a share of pay-per-view sales.