Manny Pacquiao is top of the list for Mikey Garcia’s next opponent | PBC on FOX

Video Details

Former four-division champion Mikey Garcia joins Ray Flores and discusses his most recent fight with Jessie Vargas, his previous fight with Errol Spence Jr, and who he would most like to fight next. Mikey also details what it was like to be a promoter for an event and how much longer he may want to fight.

