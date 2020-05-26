Jermell Charlo on fight with Jeison Rosario: ‘If he in the way, he gonna get trucked’ | PBC on FOX
Time Out with Ray Flores has Jermell Charlo on to talk about a possible title fight against Unified Super Welterweight Champion Jeison Rosario, how his has been staying in shape and when he expects boxing to return.
