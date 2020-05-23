Young boxing Star Joey Spencer answers fan questions from home | PBC on FOX
Video Details
10-0 Super Welterweight Joey Spencer sits down at home and answers questions from fans. He talks about who he wants to fight next and who he models his fighting style after.
