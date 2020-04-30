Peter Quillin hints at retirement on ‘Time Out with Ray Flores’ | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Former Champion Peter 'Kid Chocolate' Quillin joined Time Out with Ray Flores to talk about how he and his family are coping with quarantine and what may lay ahead for him in the ring.
