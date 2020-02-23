Deontay Wilder’s co-trainer on throwing in the towel, Wilder’s status | PBC on FOX

Deontay Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the 7th round of the title fight versus Tyson Fury. Wilder's co-trainer, Jay Deas, gives an explanation as to how that happened and provides an update on the status of Deontay Wilder.

