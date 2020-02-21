Tyson Fury on his decision to fight at a lighter weight | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Tyson Fury joins Colin Cowherd live in Las Vegas to discuss his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder. Hear about his decision to fight at a lighter weight, training regiment and more.
