Caleb Plant beats Vincent Feigenbutz by TKO in the 10th round to stay undefeated | PBC on FOX
Fighting in his home town for the first time as Super Middleweight World Champion, Caleb Plant does not disappoint his hometown fans with a 10th round TKO.
