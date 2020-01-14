Wilder vs Fury 2 | Press Conference
WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and IBO and IBF Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had some choice words for each other ahead of their anticipated rematch. Wilder firmly believes Fury will not get up this time; meanwhile, Fury predicts he knocks Wilder out by the 2nd round.
