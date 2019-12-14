Manny Pacquiao leads voting on Inside PBC Boxing for the Pro Boxing All-Decade Awards

Manny Pacquiao, Deontay WIlder and Canelo Alvarez lead the way among the nominees for Inside PBC's All-Decade Awards. Abner Mares and Shawn Porter present their selections for 'Fight of the Decade', 'Knockout of the Decade', and 'Fighter of the Decade'.

