Deontay Wilder joins the PBC on FOX set after tying Muhammad Ali with 10 title defenses
Deontay Wilder joins Kate Abdo, Ray Mancini and Shawn Porter to break down his 7 round heavyweight clash with Luis Ortiz. Wilder tied Muhammad Ali with 10 title defenses.
