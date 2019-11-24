Watch Deontay Wilder’s epic entrance before his knockout win in Wilder-Ortiz II
Video Details
Look good, fight good. Check out the entrances for both Luis Ortiz and Deontay Wilder ahead of their epic rematch in Las Vegas, which ended in a seventh-round KO by Wilder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879