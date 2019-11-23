Booker T joins PBC on FOX to predict outcome of Wilder vs. Ortiz II
Video Details
Booker T joins Kate Abdo, Ray Mancini, and Abner Mares to give his predictions ahead of Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz. You can order the fight on FOXSports.com.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879