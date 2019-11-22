Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz make weight for their heavyweight title bout | WEIGH-INS | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz weighed in as they went face to face for the final time before their Saturday night heavyweight title fight. You can order the fight on FOXSports.com.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879