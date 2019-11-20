PBC on FOX | Fight Camp Ep. 4 | Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2
Video Details
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz make final preparations ahead of their upcoming title fight. Wilder visits the sheriff department's firing range and training center, as he takes aim at his 10th consecutive title defense.
