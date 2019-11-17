Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder details his upcoming strategy vs. Ortiz with Inside PBC Boxing
WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder talks with the PBC crew about his game plan for his upcoming bout with Luis Ortiz, the mindset of a fighter, and why he thinks Andy Ruiz is the next big challenger.
