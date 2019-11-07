Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz go face to face before their Heavyweight title fight
Video Details
PBC on FOX | Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder sits down with challenger Luis Ortiz ahead of their title bout. They relive the spectacular first fight between them and give a sneak peak of what this fight will look like.
