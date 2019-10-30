Errol Spence Jr vs. Shawn Porter Welterweight title fight full highlight | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Errol Spence Jr earns a split decision victory over Shawn Porter to retain his IBF Welterweight belt and gain the WBC Welterweight title.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879