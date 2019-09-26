Shawn Porter joins the PBC on Fox crew after a heated press conference from Los Angeles
Shawn Porter joins Kate Abdo, Ray Mancini, and Kieth Thurman on the desk after a heated press conference to talk his unification bout against Errol Spence Jr. from Los Angeles.
