Watch Peter Quillin and Alfredo Angulo battle for 10 hard-fought rounds
Video Details
Full fight highlight for Peter Quillin and Alfredo Angulo. Both fighters left it all on the canvas with 10 back and forth hard fought rounds of action from Bakersfield, CA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618