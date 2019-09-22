Chris Colbert destroys Miguel Beltran Jr. with 1st round knockout
Goodness gracious, what a punch! Chris Colbert wrapped up the first round of his bout with Miguel Beltran Jr. by landing a vicious shot that left Beltran on the mat and gave Colbert a decisive victory by KO.
