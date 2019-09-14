Fighter Of The Week: Shawn Porter
Video Details
WBC Welterweight Champ "Showtime" Shawn Porter returns to action September 28 when he fellow World Champ Errol Spence Jr. in a 147-pound title unification at Staples Center in Los Angeles and live on PBC on FOX PPV.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618