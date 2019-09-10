#TBT – David Benavidez KOs Medina
Before he enters his first 168-lb world title fight on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, vs. Ronald Gavril, take a look back at how David Benavidez got there. In his world title eliminator bout against Rogelio Medina, Benavidez overwhelmed Medina, and ultimately finished the affair with one of the most spectacular knockouts of 2017.
