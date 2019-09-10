Dirrell vs. Douglin Highlights: November 17, 2017 | PBC on FS1
Former world champion Anthony Dirrell had a successful return to the ring in his hometown of in Flint, Michigan as he won a technical decision over Denis Douglin in the main event of PBC on FS1 on Friday, November 17, 2017.
