Dirrell vs. Yildirim – Watch Video Highlights | February 23, 2019

Video Details

Anthony Dirrell battled Anvi Yildirim in a scheduled 12-round super middleweight bout for the vacant WBC World Super Middleweight Title at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 23, 2019. This fight was broadcast live on FS1 as part of the Premier Boxing Champions series. Dirrell won the fight via split decision.

More Videos »