Dirrell vs. Yildirim – Watch Video Highlights | February 23, 2019
Video Details
Anthony Dirrell battled Anvi Yildirim in a scheduled 12-round super middleweight bout for the vacant WBC World Super Middleweight Title at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 23, 2019. This fight was broadcast live on FS1 as part of the Premier Boxing Champions series. Dirrell won the fight via split decision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618