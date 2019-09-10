Fighter of The Week: David Benavidez
Former Super Middleweight World Champ David Benavidez looks to reclaim a 168-pound title Sept. 28 when he faces WBC Champ Anthony Dirrell on PBC on FOX PPV at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.
