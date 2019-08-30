PBC on FOX fight night weigh-ins Lara vs Alvarez from Minneapolis, MN
Video Details
PBC on FOX fight Night weigh-ins Erislandy Lara vs Ramon Alvarez from Minneapolis, MN. Alverez failed to show up during the Broadcast then showed up and missed weight.
