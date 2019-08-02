Watch the full weigh-ins for Adam Kownacki vs Chris Arreola from Brooklyn, NY
Video Details
Watch the full weigh-ins for Adam Kownacki vs Chris Arreola, Curtis Stevens vs Walae Omotoso, and Marcus Browne vs Jean Pascal. This is the last stop before their fights from Brooklyn, New York.
